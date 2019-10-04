Doctors asked to call off strike: Special Secretary Health, Dr. Farooq

Special Secretary Health, Dr. Farooq on Friday said that the doctors should call off their protest as agitation during duty hours is not an appropriate step

Talking to media, he said that it was responsibility of government to give best healthcare system to people who elected them through ballots.

" If one system is not working then government has right to introduce new system to fix problems'.

He said under present setup patients were brought from far-flung areas like Chitral for medical treatment in Peshawar as remote areas lack required health facilities.

He said it was government mandate to give health facilities to people army at their door step.

He said that around 400 doctors would be recruited on ad-hoc basis soon.

Dr Farooq said doctors are civil servants and not allowed to hold strike and agitation in hospital premises during duty hours.