Doctors" Association Distributes Protection Kits Against Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:04 PM

Doctors

The Young Doctors' Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Friday distributed protection kits against coronavirus among doctors and staff of different hospitals of the district

On behalf of the Association, President for Dir Lower, Dr Rafiullah distributed masks, surgical gloves, kits and sanitizers among doctors and staff.

He said doctors were playing a frontline role in fight against coronavirus and the Association present them a salute for their services.

He appealed to KP government to announce a special package for doctors, paramedics and other staff of the hospitals who are serving people in these testing times.

He assured that the Association will continue helping out its colleagues in future and will not let them down.

