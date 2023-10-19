Doctors' associations hold demonstrations against Israeli aggression

Leading doctors' associations on Thursday organized widespread demonstrations in various cities against Israeli aggression. representatives from Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA), Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), and Young Doctors Association (YDA) attended these protests in large numbers to show their solidarity with innocent Palestinian people

They responded to a joint appeal by these leading doctors' associations including PIMA, PMA, and YDA. Doctors, medical students, and paramedical staff from both public and private sector medical institutions and hospitals joined hands to protest against Israel's war crimes in Gaza and the silent complicity of the global community.

Speakers strongly condemned Israel's barbaric bombardment of hospitals in Palestine. They said that immediate steps should be taken at the international level to meet the medical needs of the Palestinian people.

They said that the bombardment of the hospital resulted in the loss of innocent 800 lives including children. They added medical staff, children, old people, and women had been martyred in the attack on the hospital. They appealed to the United Nations to help humanity on an emergency basis. They asked the United Nations to ensure the provision of medical facilities to citizens in Palestine.