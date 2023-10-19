Open Menu

Doctors' Associations Hold Demonstrations Against Israeli Aggression

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Doctors' associations hold demonstrations against Israeli aggression

Leading doctors' associations on Thursday organized widespread demonstrations in various cities against Israeli aggression. representatives from Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA), Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), and Young Doctors Association (YDA) attended these protests in large numbers to show their solidarity with innocent Palestinian people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Leading doctors' associations on Thursday organized widespread demonstrations in various cities against Israeli aggression. representatives from Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA), Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), and Young Doctors Association (YDA) attended these protests in large numbers to show their solidarity with innocent Palestinian people.

They responded to a joint appeal by these leading doctors' associations including PIMA, PMA, and YDA. Doctors, medical students, and paramedical staff from both public and private sector medical institutions and hospitals joined hands to protest against Israel's war crimes in Gaza and the silent complicity of the global community.

Speakers strongly condemned Israel's barbaric bombardment of hospitals in Palestine. They said that immediate steps should be taken at the international level to meet the medical needs of the Palestinian people.

They said that the bombardment of the hospital resulted in the loss of innocent 800 lives including children. They added medical staff, children, old people, and women had been martyred in the attack on the hospital. They appealed to the United Nations to help humanity on an emergency basis. They asked the United Nations to ensure the provision of medical facilities to citizens in Palestine.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Protest United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Young Women From

Recent Stories

Rs.375.9 mln fine imposed on 3012 electricity thie ..

Rs.375.9 mln fine imposed on 3012 electricity thieves, 2894 booked in 41 days: F ..

2 minutes ago
 DC visits fruits, vegetable market

DC visits fruits, vegetable market

2 minutes ago
 Chairmen NADRA, FBR discuss data sharing of eligib ..

Chairmen NADRA, FBR discuss data sharing of eligible taxpayers

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner for passing on benefits of cut in pet ..

Commissioner for passing on benefits of cut in petroleum prices to common man

2 minutes ago
 Significant drop in eye infection cases in Punjab: ..

Significant drop in eye infection cases in Punjab: Caretaker Punjab Minister for ..

15 minutes ago
 9 killed, 1228 injured in 1166 RTCs in Punjab

9 killed, 1228 injured in 1166 RTCs in Punjab

15 minutes ago
4 drugs peddlers held, 11 kg hashish recovered

4 drugs peddlers held, 11 kg hashish recovered

15 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condo ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of eminent lawyer SM ..

5 minutes ago
 16th anniversary of Karsaz tragedy observed in Suk ..

16th anniversary of Karsaz tragedy observed in Sukkur

6 minutes ago
 21 persons affirmed with disabilities after medica ..

21 persons affirmed with disabilities after medical scrutiny

6 minutes ago
 FESCO catches 42 more power pilferers

FESCO catches 42 more power pilferers

6 minutes ago
 'Pakistan ready for Australia challenge; says Brad ..

'Pakistan ready for Australia challenge; says Bradburn

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan