Doctors assure KP Speaker for services against COVID-19, stomach disease

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Gastroenterology and Liver Disease Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, led by Dr Jibran Ayub, Monday called on Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani here at his assembly chamber.

During the meeting matters relating to ailments of stomach, COVID-19 and others were discussed in detail. The delegation also presented suggestions and offered services with regard to cure of stomach diseases and creating awareness to end this disease.

The meeting also agreed upon creating awareness among people especially in rural areas with regard to corona vaccination. Dr Jibran stressed for installation of more filtration plants to cope with the growing number of stomach diseases.

The speaker keenly listened to the suggestions of the delegation and lauded their passion and services for the humanity. The speaker said religious figures could play a key role in creating awareness among people regarding corona vaccination. He said the people have to reject the negative propaganda against vaccination.

He said the people with vested interest did not want the success of the vaccination process; however he added coronavirus could only be defeated through vaccination and compliance of SOPs. The speaker also presented a memorial shield to the delegation.