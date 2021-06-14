UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors Assure KP Speaker For Services Against COVID-19, Stomach Disease

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Doctors assure KP Speaker for services against COVID-19, stomach disease

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Gastroenterology and Liver Disease Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, led by Dr Jibran Ayub, Monday called on Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani here at his assembly chamber.

During the meeting matters relating to ailments of stomach, COVID-19 and others were discussed in detail. The delegation also presented suggestions and offered services with regard to cure of stomach diseases and creating awareness to end this disease.

The meeting also agreed upon creating awareness among people especially in rural areas with regard to corona vaccination. Dr Jibran stressed for installation of more filtration plants to cope with the growing number of stomach diseases.

The speaker keenly listened to the suggestions of the delegation and lauded their passion and services for the humanity. The speaker said religious figures could play a key role in creating awareness among people regarding corona vaccination. He said the people have to reject the negative propaganda against vaccination.

He said the people with vested interest did not want the success of the vaccination process; however he added coronavirus could only be defeated through vaccination and compliance of SOPs. The speaker also presented a memorial shield to the delegation.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Cure Chamber Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Budget ignores most pressing problems: Mian Zahid ..

9 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to establish ‘Punjab Panah ..

10 minutes ago

Punjab govt presents Rs2653bn budget amid roaring ..

23 minutes ago

SEHA advances medical education, training, and dev ..

45 minutes ago

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

60 minutes ago

IRENA and Morocco sign strategic partnership

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.