Open Menu

Doctors Being Given Interest-free Loans: Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Doctors being given interest-free loans: health minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Friday that the government was providing interest-free loans worth millions of rupees to doctors across the province to support their professional growth and improve healthcare services.

He made this statement during his visit to the Punjab Health Foundation (PHF) on Friday. PHF Managing Director Jawad Akram briefed the minister on the live dashboard, showcasing the induction of under-training medical specialists and the monthly honorarium being disbursed under the foundation. Khawaja Salman Rafique also reviewed the overall performance of the Punjab Health Foundation during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the health minister highlighted the critical role of the PHF in addressing the shortage of human resources in government hospitals. “Through the Punjab Health Foundation, the government is providing interest-free loans worth crores of rupees to doctors.

These loans enable thousands of doctors across the province to establish respectable businesses and earn a sustainable livelihood,” Rafique stated.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the recovery rate of these loans, which stands at an impressive 99 per. He emphasized that the initiative is a testament to the government’s commitment to strengthening the healthcare system while empowering medical professionals.

During his visit, Khawaja Salman Rafique toured various departments of the Punjab Health Foundation and inaugurated the newly established office of the Chairman board of Directors (BOD). He also distributed cheques for newly approved loans to beneficiaries.

The meeting was attended by DG Nursing and other senior officers, who commended the foundation’s efforts in supporting the medical community and improving healthcare infrastructure in Punjab.

Recent Stories

Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged pol ..

Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment

8 minutes ago
 ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping ..

ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping future of Sharjah’s real es ..

12 minutes ago
 Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after go ..

Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus

18 minutes ago
 ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year

ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year

36 minutes ago
 Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pict ..

Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral

39 minutes ago
 ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at C ..

ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at Cairo International Book Fair

42 minutes ago
Man arrested over charges of using derogatory lang ..

Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam

1 hour ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Co ..

Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival

2 hours ago
 Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Par ..

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Paraguay's Deputy Minister of For ..

2 hours ago
 OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in W ..

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan