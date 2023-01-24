Doctors calls for mass awareness about cervical cancer in women

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The participants of a symposium on "Early Screening of Cervical Cancer" here at Saidu Medical College, called for mass awareness about cervical cancer to save precious lives.

The sypmposium was organised by the Department of Gynecology, Saidu Group of Medical Teaching Hospitals, Swat.

The aim of the symposium was to raise awareness among women about screening for the disease while reviewing the complications caused by cervical cancer. Commissioner Malakand Division Saqib Raza Aslam participated as the chief guest in the symposium.

Chief Executive Officer Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals, Prof Dr Israrul Haque, Prof Dr Surya Halimi, Prof Dr Sana Tanveer Khattak and others addressed the symposium and shed light on cervical cancer diagnosis and other aspects.

A large number of experts and doctors from different fields of teaching and treatment participated in the symposium.

The participants of the symposium called cervical cancer a challenge for women and emphasized the need for its timely screening.

The speakers said that there is a lack of awareness among women for timely diagnosis for which measures are needed.

On this occasion, Professor Dr Israrul Haque said that the hospital would provide cervical cancer screening facility to the women who come to its OPD.

Addressing the symposium, Commissioner Malakand Division appreciated the efforts of the Saidu Group of Hospitals and said that whether it is a general situation or an epidemic situation like Corona, the doctors and other staff of the Saidu Group of Hospitals have played an excellent role by being in the front line.

At the end of the symposium, Commissioner Malakand Division Saqib Raza Aslam distributed certificates to the participants, while hospital management presented shieldto the Commissioner.