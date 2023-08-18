Doctors, Clerk booked over alleged harassment of female colleague

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Nowshera Kalan Police on Friday booked a male doctor and clerk of Qazi Medical College over alleged harassment of female colleague doctor.

According to an FIR, lady doctor and in charge of Physiotherapy Department of Qazi Medical Complex, Humira Shaukat informed the police that his colleges Dr Amir and Clerk Umir were harassing her on duty inside the physiotherapy department.

She said that both the accused also threatened of dire consequences in case of lodging complaint or telling the high-ups of the complex.

She said that both men pulled her cloak and slapped her several times on the face.

On the complaint of the lady doctor Nowshera Kalan Police Station registered an FIR and started investigation.