Doctors Conduct Hand Replant Of Minor Kid In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 05:03 PM

Doctors conduct hand replant of minor kid in Multan

A team of doctors conduct four hours long hand replant surgery of a minor kid who got it cut due to chaff cutter a couple of days ago

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :A team of doctors conduct four hours long hand replant surgery of a minor kid who got it cut due to chaff cutter a couple of days ago.

Pak Italian Burn Centre official told APP on Saturday that Dr Akmal along with his team conducted the surgery for hand replant successfully today.

He said that the minor while playing at home got his hand cut when it stuck in a chaff cutter.

The kid is stable now after the surgery at the burn centre, the source informed.

