Doctors Conduct One-day Training For Volunteers Of IWO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Doctors conduct one-day training for volunteers of IWO

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) ::On the request of Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmed, the experienced doctors of the Health Department conducted a one-day training for volunteer team of Ittefaq Welfare Organization as how to burial the dead due to pandemic in accordance with government SOPs.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmed, Dr. Shafqat Tanoli, Dr.

Ahmad Afridi, Chairman Ittefaq Welfare Organization Kohat Ishar Ali Bangash and Corona Volunteer Team attended the daylong training session.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmad said the training session for the volunteers, has a highly encouraging step in reducing the time for burial of a body.

At the end of the training session, Chairman Ittefaq Welfare Organization Kohat Ishar Ali Bangash extended special thanks to Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmad and District Social Welfare Officer Ahmad Afridi and the teams of doctors.

