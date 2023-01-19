Doctors congratulate people for dissolution of PTI govt in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Peoples Doctor Forum (PDF) President Dr Nisar has congratulated the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the dissolution of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, which due to incompetency and nepotism, had paralyzed the governance and administration system in the province.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the PDF president said that PTI, during its government, posted their blue-eyed and near and dear ones on lucrative posts in all institutions and were looting the national exchequer for the promotion of their party cause.

He further alleged that the PTI government, in the name of Medical Teaching Institutes (MTI), had selected unrelated and inexperienced heads of major hospitals.

He has demanded the immediate dissolution of the board of Governors of all MTI hospitals.

Dr Nisar has further accused the PTI government of massive corruption, nepotism, and irregularities in the name of health cards in the health sector of the province.

He called for the immediate abolition of health cards and other similar schemes by the upcoming caretaker setup with immediate effect and provision of relief to the general public.