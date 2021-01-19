Doctors' consultancy allowance restored

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has canceled the notification about deduction of consultancy allowance from salaries of doctors.

According to the orders, issued by the P&SHD secretary on Tuesday, the deduction of 40 per cent consultancy allowance had been restored immediately.

The direction has been issued to all districts in this regard. The consultancy allowance of doctors had been stopped in 2016.