UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors Delegation Calls On Additional Chief Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 08:59 PM

Doctors Delegation calls on Additional Chief Secretary

A delegation of General Cadres Doctors called on Additional Chief Secretary Saboor Khan Kakar on Friday and asked to resolve issues facing by employees

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :A delegation of General Cadres Doctors called on Additional Chief Secretary Saboor Khan Kakar on Friday and asked to resolve issues facing by employees.

Health Secretary Noor-ul-Haq Baloch and Secretary S & GAD Irshad Majeed were also present on the occasion.

Additional Chief Secretary along with Health Secretary and Secretary S& GAD said that a joint meeting of representatives of all cadres would be convened soon to change the roles of cadres.

The delegation included Dr. Qadir Imrani, Dr. Abdul Rashid Nasir, Dr. Irfan Raisani, Dr. Badar Ansari, Dr. Shaukat Baloch, Dr. Kahur Baloch and Dr. Ahmad Wali.

Issues faced by General Cadre Doctors, possible job descriptions, changes in rules and regulation among other cadres were discussed in detail during the meeting.

The delegation apprised the secretaries about the June 2017 orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding the cadre and handed over copies of the legal documents to the concerned officials.

Health Secretary Noor-ul-Haq Baloch said the steps would be taken for mutual consultation and legislation, facilitation in promotion of general cadre, teaching cadre and socialist cadre up to grade 19 and legislation to be done through departmental promotion board headed by Secretary Health.

He assured that devolution of powers to DHOs in districts is a priority.

Additional Chief Secretary Saboor Khan Kakar suggested going to the Service Tribunal in the light of the Supreme Court's order to change the rules.

A delegation of General Cadre Doctors assured Additional Chief Secretary and the Health Secretary that they would cooperate with him to improve health facilities for interest of patients.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Job Rashid Nasir June 2017 All

Recent Stories

Lahore police conducted 5540 search, sweep operati ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to ensure strict punishment to accused of tem ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan Journalist Bismillah Adil Aimaq Assassinate ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Govt sets up Provincial Vaccine Administrati ..

5 minutes ago

Another patient succumbs to COVID-19 in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago

NAB playing vital role, bringing transparency to p ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.