Doctors Delegation calls on Additional Chief Secretary

A delegation of General Cadres Doctors called on Additional Chief Secretary Saboor Khan Kakar on Friday and asked to resolve issues facing by employees

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :A delegation of General Cadres Doctors called on Additional Chief Secretary Saboor Khan Kakar on Friday and asked to resolve issues facing by employees.

Health Secretary Noor-ul-Haq Baloch and Secretary S & GAD Irshad Majeed were also present on the occasion.

Additional Chief Secretary along with Health Secretary and Secretary S& GAD said that a joint meeting of representatives of all cadres would be convened soon to change the roles of cadres.

The delegation included Dr. Qadir Imrani, Dr. Abdul Rashid Nasir, Dr. Irfan Raisani, Dr. Badar Ansari, Dr. Shaukat Baloch, Dr. Kahur Baloch and Dr. Ahmad Wali.

Issues faced by General Cadre Doctors, possible job descriptions, changes in rules and regulation among other cadres were discussed in detail during the meeting.

The delegation apprised the secretaries about the June 2017 orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding the cadre and handed over copies of the legal documents to the concerned officials.

Health Secretary Noor-ul-Haq Baloch said the steps would be taken for mutual consultation and legislation, facilitation in promotion of general cadre, teaching cadre and socialist cadre up to grade 19 and legislation to be done through departmental promotion board headed by Secretary Health.

He assured that devolution of powers to DHOs in districts is a priority.

Additional Chief Secretary Saboor Khan Kakar suggested going to the Service Tribunal in the light of the Supreme Court's order to change the rules.

A delegation of General Cadre Doctors assured Additional Chief Secretary and the Health Secretary that they would cooperate with him to improve health facilities for interest of patients.