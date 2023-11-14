Open Menu

Doctors Delegation Calls On CM Baqar

Doctors delegation calls on CM Baqar

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar met a delegation of doctors from different medical organizations namely PMA, CPSP, Young Doctors Association, Peoples Doctors Forum, Society of Surgeons, CPSP, Vice Chancellor of Dow University Professor Dr. Saeed Qureshi, Executive Director of JPMC Prof Shahid Rasool and others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar met a delegation of doctors from different medical organizations namely PMA, CPSP, Young Doctors Association, Peoples Doctors Forum, Society of Surgeons, CPSP, Vice Chancellor of Dow University Professor Dr. Saeed Qureshi, Executive Director of JPMC Prof Shahid Rasool and others.

He discussed the policy matters and issues related to the improvement of service delivery in public sector health institutions of Sindh.

The participants appreciated the consultative approach of the caretaker government and suggested policy measures to serve the people of Sindh in a better manner.

The caretaker chief minister assured the representatives of doctors' associations that issues related to service structure and budget shall be resolved on priority.

