Doctors Delegation Calls On CPWB Chairperson

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A delegation of young doctors called on Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson

Sarah Ahmad here on Tuesday.

The delegation extended felicitations to the chairperson on her election as a member of the Punjab

Assembly.

During the meeting, young doctors expressed their commitment to collaborate with the CPWB in

organizing medical camps for screening children residing in the bureau. Sarah Ahmad appreciated

the initiative and expressed gratitude for well-wishes.

In addition to medical screenings, young doctors and psychological experts will provide services to address children's psychological issues.

Sarah Ahmad emphasized the importance of this collaboration to promote

overall health and well-being of children.

The awareness seminars on children's health will be organized with the cooperation of young doctors to

address various health issues. Affirming their dedication to children's health and well-being,

the CPWB is actively implementing measures, ensuring the highest standard of care for these

children.

