Doctors demand early recovery of kidnapped doctor

WANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The doctors in South Waziristan tribal district on Saturday continued protest and demanded for safe recovery of kidnapped doctor Noor Hanan.

A grand jirga of Ahmad Zai Wazir tribe also demanded the authorities of the government to initiate in early recovery of the doctor.

It is worth mentioning here that unidentified persons on Wednesday kidnapped a senior doctor on gunpoint in Wana when he was going home after performing his duty in TB hospital of South Waziristan.

Advisor to Chief Minster for merged district Ajmal Wazir has said that the government has taken serious notice of the incident and has directed the police for his safe recovery.