Doctors Demand Transparent Inquiry Into Staff Suspensions At Nishtar, Sheikh Zayed Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has called for a fair and transparent investigation into the recent suspensions of doctors, nurses, and other staff members at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, and Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan.

Senior representatives from PMA, including President PMA Pakistan Prof. Dr. Izhar Chaudhry, President PMA Punjab Prof. Dr. Kamran Saeed, and President PMA Multan Prof. Dr. Masood Al-Roof Haraj, voiced their concerns during a joint press conference held at the Multan Press Club.

Addressing the media, the doctors stressed the need for an impartial inquiry by a high-level committee comprising senior nephrologists, epidemiologists, infectious disease experts, retired judges, and other professionals. They stated that such an investigation would identify the real culprits and ensure they are held accountable.

The association highlighted that HIV transmission through dialysis machines was highly unlikely, as confirmed by leading nephrologists. However, identifying the source of HIV infections is essential, and experts suggested conducting genetic sequencing to determine the origins of the cases.

Dr. Izhar Chaudhry urged for immediate action to regulate blood banks and address the challenges posed by unregulated healthcare practices. He added that tackling the rise in HIV cases requires a systematic approach, including widespread screening and public awareness campaigns.

The PMA also recommended that the government implement the guidelines provided by the Pakistan Society of Nephrologists to prevent future incidents. The association stressed the importance of proactive measures to protect the integrity of healthcare institutions and ensure the welfare of patients and staff alike.

The PMA further demanded the release of the inquiry report that led to the suspensions, insisting that transparency in the process is crucial for restoring trust among medical professionals and the public. Dr Zulqurnain Haider, Dr Waqar Niazi and some others were also present on this occasion.

