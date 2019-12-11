UrduPoint.com
Doctors Demands Yasmin Rashid’s Resignation

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 06:08 PM

Doctors demands Yasmin Rashid’s resignation

Provincial health minister says that she is with doctors and FIR will be lodged against the lawyers over their torture and protest at PIC.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2019) After lawyers’ clash with doctors at Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Young Doctors Association and Grand Health Alliance demanded resignation of provincial health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

The doctors strongly criticized Punjab Health Minister for not resolving the matter pending for last many days, and said that the lawyers came to their hospital and tortured them.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid arrived at Punjab Institute of Cardiology soon after the lawyers started their protest inside the hospital, ransacked the windows of the emergency ward and threw stones at the administration office.

At least 12 people died as a result of lawyers’ protest at the PIC while the government sources said that four critically ill patients died when the charged lawyers stormed into PIC.

Initially, the doctors surrounded her in a room at the hospital and locked it from the outside and later demanded her resignation for her failure to control the conflict between lawyers and doctors.

However, no official strike has been announced by the doctors in any hospital of the city or hospitals of other cities in Punjab. On it, Yasmin Rashid said that those who were supposed to protect the law, has violated it themselves. They beat the doctors, relatives of patients and created an atmosphere of inhumanity. “They are taking out such horrible acts as their elections are around the corner,” she claimed.

Dr Yasmin Rashid maintained that she stands with the doctors’ community and a case will be lodged against the rioters under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code. “It is very awful when you attack an institution which helps people in regaining their health,” said Yasmin Rashid.

She stated that no one was allowed to disturb the peace and undergo treatment at any hospital. “We stand with all the victims who were brutalized, and will bring the perpetrators to justice,” she added.

“Agitated lawyers tortured doctors by forcibly entering the PIC,” Dr. Rashid added.

