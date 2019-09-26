UrduPoint.com
Doctors Demo For Withdrawal Of MTI Act

Thu 26th September 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Doctors on Wednesday held a demonstration in front of the Governor's House here to demand withdrawal of MTI Act.

The participants belonging to Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab, Young Consultants Association (YCA) and paramedics took part in the protest.

Addressing the participants, the speakers claimed that the MTI Act was aimed at privatisation of public hospitals, which would deprive patients of proper medicare.

