Doctors Express Concern Over HIV Issue, Demand Transparent Inquiry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) South Punjab has expressed concern over the suspension of doctors and nurses at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, and Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan. They have called for a transparent inquiry to address the matter effectively.
A convention of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) and PMA South Punjab was held at the Nishtar Hospital auditorium, hosted by PMA Multan. The event witnessed participation from PMA chapters of Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, Lodhran, Jhang, and a large number of doctors and nurses from Nishtar Hospital.
During the convention, participants highlighted their apprehensions regarding the recent suspensions of staff from the nephrology departments, stating that senior nephrologists believe the likelihood of HIV transmission through dialysis machines is not possible . They emphasized the need for a detailed investigation to address concerns and ensure clarity.
PMA Multan President Dr.
Masood-ur-Rauf Haraj suggested forming a high-level committee comprising senior nephrologists, infectious disease specialists, retired judges, and other experts to ensure a thorough and transparent probe. "The source of HIV transmission must be identified, and necessary actions should be taken accordingly," he stated.
Other speakers, including Dr. Shahid Rao, Dr. Maqbool Alam, Dr. Asif Raza, Dr. Zahid Khan, Dr. Ishtiaq, Dr. Mansoor, Dr. Zulqarnain Haider, Dr. Waqas Afzal, Dr. Shehzad Malana, Noreen from the Young Nurses Association (YNA), and PMA Press Secretary Dr. Waqar Azeem Niazi, urged the implementation of recommendations by the Pakistan Society of Nephrology.
The speakers also stressed the importance of strengthening measures to regulate blood banks and control quackery to prevent the rising prevalence of HIV.
The convention concluded with the decision to hold divisional workers’ conventions, with the next event scheduled at Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan, on December 19.
Recent Stories
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Danyal, Abbasi attend Christmas celebrations at Muslim League house Rawalpindi5 minutes ago
-
KDA launches park renovation project5 minutes ago
-
Fake robbery drama unveiled; cash restored to rightful owner5 minutes ago
-
Doctors express concern over HIV issue, demand transparent inquiry5 minutes ago
-
Gram growers advised to take extra care in December5 minutes ago
-
Psychological tests conducted for ICT police officers5 minutes ago
-
District administration Jhang imposes fines and arrests shopkeepers5 minutes ago
-
President’s objections to seminaries’ bill nothing to do with FATF: Tarar6 minutes ago
-
Young man crushed to death by over-speeding truck in Mirpur AJK15 minutes ago
-
FAST-NUCES holds 82nd convocation, award degrees to 116 graduates15 minutes ago
-
10 outlaws arrested; drugs, illegal weapons seized15 minutes ago
-
CM KP performs ground breaking of Havelian water scheme15 minutes ago