UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors Face Police Torture In Punjab After Quetta

 

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:53 PM

Doctors face police torture in Punjab after Quetta  

A video showing Punjab police misbehaving with the doctors has gone viral on social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2020) Following the footprints of Quetta police, Punjab police also baton-charged against the doctors here on Friday.

A video showing police misbehaving with the doctors went viral on social media somewhere in Lahore—the provincial capital of Punjab.

The doctors were demanding facilities when the Punjab police subjected them to violence. Lahore DIG (Operations) was contacted but he was not available for comments.

However, the Twitteratis strongly condemned Punjab police behavior with the doctors who are the font line heroes against global Coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, senior journalist Saleem Safi shared the video of Punjab police personnel committing violence and doing misbehave with the doctors in Lahore.

On April 6, similar incident took place in Quetta when the local police restored to baton-charge against the protesting doctors. The police arrested many doctors for taking part in the protest they had launched to demand facilities and protecting gears for their safety in fight against Coronavirus.

According to President Young Doctors Association Dr Yasir Khan, more than 150 doctors and paramedics were arrested in Quetta.

Related Topics

Lahore Protest Quetta Police Punjab Social Media Twitter Young April Saleem Safi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iran's Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 5,000 Despite ..

16 minutes ago

SP Iqbal Town visits Ehsaas Kafalat programme cent ..

16 minutes ago

ANP calls for opening of hospitals' emergencies

19 minutes ago

Virus terminates Watling, Maxwell and Faulkner's L ..

19 minutes ago

Smuggler arrested, cannabis seized in Kohat

19 minutes ago

Two most wanted terrorists arrested in Rangers-CTD ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.