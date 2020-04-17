Doctors face police torture in Punjab after Quetta  

(@fidahassanain)

A video showing Punjab police misbehaving with the doctors has gone viral on social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2020) Following the footprints of Quetta police, Punjab police also baton-charged against the doctors here on Friday.

A video showing police misbehaving with the doctors went viral on social media somewhere in Lahore—the provincial capital of Punjab.

The doctors were demanding facilities when the Punjab police subjected them to violence. Lahore DIG (Operations) was contacted but he was not available for comments.

However, the Twitteratis strongly condemned Punjab police behavior with the doctors who are the font line heroes against global Coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, senior journalist Saleem Safi shared the video of Punjab police personnel committing violence and doing misbehave with the doctors in Lahore.

On April 6, similar incident took place in Quetta when the local police restored to baton-charge against the protesting doctors. The police arrested many doctors for taking part in the protest they had launched to demand facilities and protecting gears for their safety in fight against Coronavirus.

According to President Young Doctors Association Dr Yasir Khan, more than 150 doctors and paramedics were arrested in Quetta.