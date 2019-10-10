UrduPoint.com
Doctors Failing To Perform To Face Termination: Shaukat Yusafzai

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:33 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yusafzai has said that protesting doctors are even unclear about their direction that which way they have to go to achieve their uncalled-for claims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yusafzai has said that protesting doctors are even unclear about their direction that which way they have to go to achieve their uncalled-for claims.

In a media statement issued here on Thursday, the Information Minister further said that a small fraction of doctors was supporting protest adding that observing strike dose not suit the fraternity doctors as their profession bound them to serve humanity in any circumstances.

The minister further said that the doctors who have been transferred were not willing to perform at their respective places of appointment.

He made it clear that doctors failing to perform duty will be removed from their posts. Initially, he said identification of some of the doctors who failed to performed duty, has been made and soon they will be terminated from the job.

