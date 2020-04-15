Doctors for starting PMDC online services

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Insaf Doctors Forum Chairman Dr Khawar Sultan has appealed to start online services of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to facilitate the medical practitioners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Insaf Doctors Forum Chairman Dr Khawar Sultan has appealed to start online services of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to facilitate the medical practitioners.

In a statement, he said with online services, doctors could apply for their licences or certificates while staying home and paying fees through online banking.

"We respect the decision of the court regarding resumption of PMDC and expressed the hope that the PM&DC will function properly and doctors across the country will get relief," he said.

Dr Khawar Sultan said doctors visiting PM&DC were facing great trouble as they were not allowed to enter in the building and they had to wait in queue for their turn.

He said, "There are many doctors who have travelled about 20 hours journey and they have to wait at the gate and are not allowed to enter in the building.

" He said National Examinations board (NEB) which deals Pakistani foreign graduates, was non functional and foreign graduates were waiting for their screening examination for a long time.

He said thousands of doctors were waiting for their licence as they could not apply for job without the licence.

In this emergency of coronavirus pandemic, the doctors should be maximum facilitated, he said and appealed to clear all the pending cases immediately.

He asked to resume functioning of NEB and conduct of screening examination for Pakistani foreign graduates without any further delay.

He suggested to start system of tele-services and added that the PMDC should give online or telephonic appointment to doctors so that suffering of travelling could be prevented.