Doctors go on strike in Bahawalpur hospitals

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Doctors have gone on strike in state-run-hospitals in Bahawalpur in protest against alleged violence on doctors in Lahore.

Doctors have shut down OPDs and some other departments at Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH), one of largest civil hospitals of the country besides Sir Sadique Civil Hospital and others.

They contended that they went on strike in protest against violence on doctors in Lahore.

Dr. Amjad, Chairman, Grand Health Alliance told the media persons on Saturday that doctors and the hospital were attacked in Lahore. He demanded of the officials concerned to register FIR against the suspects under Anti-Terrorism Act and bring the culprits to justice. He also demanded for the passage of the security bill in the Parliament in order to provide security to doctors.