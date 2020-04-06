Doctors go on strike in Quetta for lack of equipment in fight against Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

The police clashed with the doctors after they took to the streets and advanced to Balochistan Chief Minster and Governor houses in Quetta.

Quetta: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2020) Young Doctors Association announced strike in Quetta and suspended all services as a protest against lack of anti-coronavirus facilities here on Monday.

A large number of health workers took to streets earlier holding placards inscribed with slogans against the provincial government. They advanced to Chief Minister and governor houses. The police stopped them and clashed with the protesters over violating section 144 imposed by the government after the coronavirus outbreak.

The doctors claimed that they were not being provided safety kits and other medical equipments to handle the coronavirus cases. Police arrested over 50 doctors and paramedics during the actions in a bid to disperse the protesters.

Balochistan spokesperson rubbished the claims of not providing the safety kits, saying the protective gear has been given to doctors performing duties in coronavirus units.

The representatives of association announced to suspend all types of services, leaving the patients helpless.The decision about the strike was taken in a meeting of young doctors association, saying they will protest for their due rights.

The protest took place as over 12 doctors infected with Coronavirus due to lack of safety gadgets. The doctors demanded facilities and equipment to fight against the virus. During their protest, the doctors highlighted the issues several times but no action was taken by the government.

The Young Doctors Association had threatened to go on strike in a critical time if they were not provided basic safety equipments needed while treating the coronavirus patients.