UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors Go On Strike In Quetta For Lack Of Equipment In Fight Against Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 32 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 02:49 PM

Doctors go on strike in Quetta for lack of equipment in fight against Coronavirus

The police clashed with the doctors after they took to the streets and advanced to Balochistan Chief Minster and Governor houses in Quetta.

Quetta: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2020) Young Doctors Association announced strike in Quetta and suspended all services as a protest against lack of anti-coronavirus facilities here on Monday.

A large number of health workers took to streets earlier holding placards inscribed with slogans against the provincial government. They advanced to Chief Minister and governor houses. The police stopped them and clashed with the protesters over violating section 144 imposed by the government after the coronavirus outbreak.

The doctors claimed that they were not being provided safety kits and other medical equipments to handle the coronavirus cases. Police arrested over 50 doctors and paramedics during the actions in a bid to disperse the protesters.

Balochistan spokesperson rubbished the claims of not providing the safety kits, saying the protective gear has been given to doctors performing duties in coronavirus units.

The representatives of association announced to suspend all types of services, leaving the patients helpless.The decision about the strike was taken in a meeting of young doctors association, saying they will protest for their due rights.

The protest took place as over 12 doctors infected with Coronavirus due to lack of safety gadgets. The doctors demanded facilities and equipment to fight against the virus. During their protest, the doctors highlighted the issues several times but no action was taken by the government.

The Young Doctors Association had threatened to go on strike in a critical time if they were not provided basic safety equipments needed while treating the coronavirus patients.

Related Topics

Protest Chief Minister Quetta Police Governor Threatened Young All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC to Hold Emergency Virtual Meeting of Steering ..

1 minute ago

Over 4 in 5 (84%) respondents of a global survey a ..

9 minutes ago

Iqra and Yasin Hussain enjoy quarantine amid fears ..

30 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$23.01 a barrel ..

35 minutes ago

Serbia's Tourism, Air Transport Hit Hardest by Cor ..

33 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 76,80 ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.