Doctors, Health Professionals Engaged In Treating COVID-19 Patients To Be Provided PPEs; Ali Zaidi

Doctors, health professionals engaged in treating COVID-19 patients to be provided PPEs; Ali Zaidi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Sunday said that unfortunately non of the previous governments focused on the development of health sector of the country.

Addressing a presser, he said the coronavirus was a global pandemic against which all the countries had to combat collectively. The doctors were our front-line warriors against the disease so keeping their protection in the view Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) had been arranged.

He said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) identified the hospitals for provision of PPEs to doctors and medical professionals according to availability of ventilators. Unfortunately as per the data there was no single hospital in Northern Sindh with availability of ventilator. PPP had ruled the province for years but didn't focused on providing ventilators to these hospitals.

The minister said keeping in view the situation the PPEs would be distributed in the hospitals of Karachi, Hyderabad and Jamshoro.

He said that this pandemic should be considered as an opportunity to develop and improve the healthcare infrastructure of the country on war footing basis.

Ali Zaidi said that Rs.

144 billions were being distributed among needy families under Ehsaas programe. This is an exemplary step never taken by any government in the past.

He informed that till yesterday 1.3 million people became beneficiary of the programme. Each and every needy will be benefited and provided assistance under the programme.

Federal Minister for Maritim Affairs added that 455,000 people had registered to be the beneficiary of Ehsaas programme and Rs. 5.45 billion had been distributed among them.

Talking about the package announced by Prime Minister for construction sector, he said the package was being appreciated highly.

Ali Zaidi appealed all the business houses of the country that not to fire their labors, daily wagers and employees.

Earlier, also present on the occasion Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that the provincial government before imposition of the lockdown had ensured that ration will be provided to the needy people. Provision of Rs. 3000/- to all the needy had been ensured during two weeks of lockdown by the Sindh government however unfortunately neither the lockdown was imposed properly nor the due care was provided to the deserving families.

