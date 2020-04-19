Doctors imparted training for better diagnosis of COVID-19 patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) ::The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) and Technical Working Group (TWG) have arranged training for doctors to update their knowledge about the scientific changes in diagnosis process and observation of COVID-19 patients.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, the secretaries of Healthcare Department interacted with doctors via video-link. Detailed conversations took place regarding modern techniques and the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of diagnosis and taking care of patients.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman said that the SOPs change with the introduction of modern research on taking care of COVID-19 patients. He said that the P&SHD had published three versions of SOPs in the form of a book, adding that changes had also been made in the SOPs book according to the modern research.

Specialized Healthcare Secretary Nabeel Awan said that the purpose of training was to save doctors and paramedical staff from being affected by coronavirus. He said that the doctors and paramedics also had been trained about the usage of the personal protection equipment (PPE) and techniques of disposing of masks, gloves and other disable items. The correct use of PPE was the only way that could save doctors and paramedics from being infected with the coronavirus, he added.

Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman said that training of master trainers was arranged at Nishtar Hospital Multan. The master trainers would train doctors and paramedics in their own districts now.