UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors Imparted Training For Better Diagnosis Of COVID-19 Patients

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Doctors imparted training for better diagnosis of COVID-19 patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) ::The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) and Technical Working Group (TWG) have arranged training for doctors to update their knowledge about the scientific changes in diagnosis process and observation of COVID-19 patients.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, the secretaries of Healthcare Department interacted with doctors via video-link. Detailed conversations took place regarding modern techniques and the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of diagnosis and taking care of patients.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman said that the SOPs change with the introduction of modern research on taking care of COVID-19 patients. He said that the P&SHD had published three versions of SOPs in the form of a book, adding that changes had also been made in the SOPs book according to the modern research.

Specialized Healthcare Secretary Nabeel Awan said that the purpose of training was to save doctors and paramedical staff from being affected by coronavirus. He said that the doctors and paramedics also had been trained about the usage of the personal protection equipment (PPE) and techniques of disposing of masks, gloves and other disable items. The correct use of PPE was the only way that could save doctors and paramedics from being infected with the coronavirus, he added.

Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman said that training of master trainers was arranged at Nishtar Hospital Multan. The master trainers would train doctors and paramedics in their own districts now.

Related Topics

Multan Nabeel Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC begins &quot;Your Medicine to Your Home&quot; ..

41 minutes ago

UAE researchers, scientists to produce vital medic ..

41 minutes ago

UAE extends appreciation to Switzerland for displa ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being dis ..

56 minutes ago

Etihad Airways catering provides meals for people ..

1 hour ago

Medical check-ups rolled out for over 10,000 RAKEZ ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.