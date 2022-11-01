Doctors implant first-ever pacemaker to newly born in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :A team of doctors of Children's Hospital has successfully implanted south Punjab's first-ever pacemaker commonly known as battery into the heart of a 14-day neonate hailing from Rakhni, Balochistan.

A spokesperson for the Children's Hospital, Dr Maaz Qureshi informed APP on Tuesday that a surgical procedure was conducted for newly born Samina, who was admitted to the health facility with irregular heartbeat.

"Rate of her heartbeat was 35 before the procedure while normally it is 120 times per minute," he said and added that the procedure was conducted by Dr Ali Bokhari and his team on October 31.

It was the "first-ever implant of pacemaker" to a baby in south Punjab, Dr Maaz disclosed.

The condition of the baby, currently in the CCU of the hospital, was stated to be normal, the spokesperson said, adding that she was being taken care of properly.

Dean Children Complex Dr Kashif Chishti congratulated HoD Cardiology Dr Sohail Arashad, Asst Prof. Dr Ali Bokhari, Dr Mudassar, nurses and paramedics for the successful surgery, he stated.

It takes up to four hours for the procedure, Dr Maaz added.

It is worth mentioning here that a pacemaker is a small device that's implanted in the chest to help control the heartbeat. It's used to prevent the heart from beating too slowly. Implanting a pacemaker in the chest requires a surgical procedure.

A pacemaker is also called a cardiac pacing device.