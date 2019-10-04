Doctors involve in propaganda to face action, says Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Hasham Inamullah

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Hasham Inamullah has said that propaganda is being carried out by a specific group of doctors, adding that such elements will face stern action

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Hasham Inamullah has said that propaganda is being carried out by a specific group of doctors, adding that such elements will face stern action.

Addressing a news conference along with KP Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan in the provincial assembly Friday, he said that the elements were repeatedly reprimanded and now they will face action.

The minister for health said that the provision of facilities to common men was the vision of the PTI government and for the achievement of the goal of bringing further improvement in health sector. He dispelled the impression that hospitals were being privatized and added that they were improving the system.

The provincial minister said that under the Regional and District Health Authorities, the hospitals were being empowered at local level.

He reiterated that the word of privatization had used nowhere in the Regional Health Authority (RHA) and District Health Authority (DHA) Bill and the civil servant status of the doctors has been maintained that will continue till the year 2058. He attributed the failure of the system to weak accountability system.

Clarifying the context of the selling of 'Pakora', he tendered apology to doctors and maintained that the statement of Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai was taken out of context that had not only hurt the doctors' community rather also engineers.

He went on to say that 'Pakora' sellers should not be considered inferior and he regrets for being a doctor.