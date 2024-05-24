Doctors issues to be resolved on priority: Secretary Health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary Health Punjab, Ali Jan Khan on Friday stated that all issues faced by doctors would be resolved on a priority basis

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Secretary Health Punjab, Ali Jan Khan on Friday stated that all issues faced by doctors would be resolved on a priority basis.

He said that under the Sehut Sahulat Programme (SSP),it is the doctors' right to receive their share, saying that once the renovation of Nishtar Hospital is completed, it will wear a news look.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation from the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) during his visit to Nishtar Hospital.

Dr Zulqarnain Haider, the Vice President of the PMA and others informed him that the doctors of Nishtar Hospital have not yet received their share, while the Director of Finance and his staff are keeping 43 pc of the share, which is against the rules.

Similarly, a visit by the University of Health Sciences to the departments of Pulmonology, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, and Nephrology has not yet taken place due to delays in approval from Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), a news release issued here on Friday.

They also highlighted unresolved issues in several departments such as Anesthesia, Gynecology, and Surgery after completing their MSM (Master of Science in Medicine).

In response, Ali Jan assured that he would speak with the Vice Chancellor of UHS and the President of PMDC to resolve these issues promptly. He also mentioned initiating diploma programs in Nishtar and making the contract doctors permanent who have been on contract for a long time. Additional demands included increasing the number of postgraduate trainee seats in Nishtar Hospital and speeding up the ongoing renovation work at the hospital.

Secretary Health Ali Jan asked the NMU VC and MS Nishtar Hospital to resolve some of these issues and assured that all remaining issues would be addressed immediately.