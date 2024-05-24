Doctors Issues To Be Resolved On Priority: Secretary Health
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 08:54 PM
Secretary Health Punjab, Ali Jan Khan on Friday stated that all issues faced by doctors would be resolved on a priority basis
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Secretary Health Punjab, Ali Jan Khan on Friday stated that all issues faced by doctors would be resolved on a priority basis.
He said that under the Sehut Sahulat Programme (SSP),it is the doctors' right to receive their share, saying that once the renovation of Nishtar Hospital is completed, it will wear a news look.
He expressed these views while talking to a delegation from the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) during his visit to Nishtar Hospital.
Dr Zulqarnain Haider, the Vice President of the PMA and others informed him that the doctors of Nishtar Hospital have not yet received their share, while the Director of Finance and his staff are keeping 43 pc of the share, which is against the rules.
Similarly, a visit by the University of Health Sciences to the departments of Pulmonology, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, and Nephrology has not yet taken place due to delays in approval from Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), a news release issued here on Friday.
They also highlighted unresolved issues in several departments such as Anesthesia, Gynecology, and Surgery after completing their MSM (Master of Science in Medicine).
In response, Ali Jan assured that he would speak with the Vice Chancellor of UHS and the President of PMDC to resolve these issues promptly. He also mentioned initiating diploma programs in Nishtar and making the contract doctors permanent who have been on contract for a long time. Additional demands included increasing the number of postgraduate trainee seats in Nishtar Hospital and speeding up the ongoing renovation work at the hospital.
Secretary Health Ali Jan asked the NMU VC and MS Nishtar Hospital to resolve some of these issues and assured that all remaining issues would be addressed immediately.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt appoints judges in special courts, LHC told
Karachi's historical building declared as national heritage: Mayor
NIH CEO highlights crucial role of stakeholders collaboration during health cris ..
PU faculty member selected for fully funded leadership programme
19th death anniversary of Rangeela observed
KP budget 2024-25 at a glance
Eradication of dengue mosquitoe priority : DC Attock
Country's development top priority of PML-N: Azma Bokhari
Dr Khalid meets Malala
Agriculture university’s performance lauded
KP budget session adjourned till May 27
Pb govt launches revolutionary project for ideal sanitation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt appoints judges in special courts, LHC told1 minute ago
-
Karachi's historical building declared as national heritage: Mayor1 minute ago
-
NIH CEO highlights crucial role of stakeholders collaboration during health crises1 minute ago
-
PU faculty member selected for fully funded leadership programme1 minute ago
-
Eradication of dengue mosquitoe priority : DC Attock5 minutes ago
-
Country's development top priority of PML-N: Azma Bokhari5 minutes ago
-
Dr Khalid meets Malala5 minutes ago
-
Agriculture university’s performance lauded5 minutes ago
-
KP budget session adjourned till May 275 minutes ago
-
Pb govt launches revolutionary project for ideal sanitation5 minutes ago
-
IHC rejects request to suspend PEMRA notification5 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti vows to provide all available facilities to people of Ziarat5 minutes ago