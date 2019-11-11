Doctors join duty after committee constituted to resolve issues

The doctors and health employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday ended their strike and join duties at their respective hospitals after a gap of 48 days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The doctors and health employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday ended their strike and join duties at their respective hospitals after a gap of 48 days.

The Grand Health Alliance (GDA) said the strike was ended after their representatives held a meeting with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who assured them of resolving their genuine grievances.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Sunday constituted a three-member committee to make dialogue with doctors' representatives and find way out from the situation.

Following CM's directives the KP government has issued a notification of formation of a committee to engage with the health staff to come up with a workable solution of the matter.

According to the notification Minister for Law, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imtiaz Shahid will work as convener of the committee while Minister for Communication and Works and Minister for food will act as its members.Secretary Health, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be the secretary for this committee.

The committee has been given two months time to finalize the proceedings and come up with acceptable solution.