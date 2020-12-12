UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors Lauded For Treating Covid-19 Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Doctors lauded for treating Covid-19 patients

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Saturday lauded the role of doctors of Nishtar hospital taking good care of suspected patients and providing healthcare services as per SOPs.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) who called at his office led by Professor Dr Masood Hiraj here on Saturday.

PMA delegation informed Commissioner about issues of Nishtar hospital.

Commissioner took the notice of encroachment outside the Nishtar hospital and assured mega operation against encroachment at Nishtar hospital road.

He said that implementation of coronavirus SOPs will be ensured at all cost at the Nishtar hospital.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Road All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,154 new COVID-19 cases, 613 recove ..

6 minutes ago

UNICEF, PSDF sign agreement for research on youth ..

2 hours ago

Qaiser Sultana, mother of PTV MD laid to rest

2 hours ago

Viva of M.Phil scholars of English Literature held ..

2 hours ago

DC for strictly implementation of coronavirus SOPs ..

2 hours ago

Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.