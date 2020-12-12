Doctors lauded for treating Covid-19 patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Saturday lauded the role of doctors of Nishtar hospital taking good care of suspected patients and providing healthcare services as per SOPs.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) who called at his office led by Professor Dr Masood Hiraj here on Saturday.

PMA delegation informed Commissioner about issues of Nishtar hospital.

Commissioner took the notice of encroachment outside the Nishtar hospital and assured mega operation against encroachment at Nishtar hospital road.

He said that implementation of coronavirus SOPs will be ensured at all cost at the Nishtar hospital.