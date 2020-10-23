UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors, Lawyers And Patwari's Strike Continues On Fourth Day In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:30 PM

Doctors, lawyers and patwari's strike continues on fourth day in Abbottabad

On the call of Grand Health Alliance (GHA), Qanoongo and Patwari Association and Lawyers associations strike continued for the fourth consecutive day in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :On the call of Grand Health Alliance (GHA), Qanoongo and Patwari Association and Lawyers associations strike continued for the fourth consecutive day in Abbottabad.

Out-Patient Door (OPD) and operation theaters of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) and operation theaters were still closed owing to the strike and many pre-scheduled operations were also postponed.

The striking employees were demanding to restore the services of Dr. Khayal Afridi and Security Supervisor of Ayub Medical College Abbottabad Fareedon Khan, they have also demanded to immediately remove the chairman board of Governors (BoG) ATH.

Pen down strike of the Qanoongo and Patwari association of district Abbottabad also continued on third day against the suspension of two Patwaris on the bribery charges.

Strike and protest of the legal fraternity of the Hazara division also entered in the third consecutive day in eight districts of the region against the amendments in the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) 1908.

A large number of people from all across Hazara division those are visiting ATH Abbottabad, Revenue office and courts of Abbottabad for their issues are facing worst kind of difficulties, during two months this was the second strike of Patwaris.

Related Topics

Protest Abbottabad Lawyers Alliance Afridi All From

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

36 minutes ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

51 minutes ago

Radio Pakistan holds Naat competition

2 minutes ago

UNHCR Says Knows of Planned Russian-Syria Refugee ..

2 minutes ago

UNHCR to Consult Within UN on Attending Refugee Co ..

2 minutes ago

Pompeo Holds Talks With Azerbaijan's Foreign Minis ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.