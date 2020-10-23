On the call of Grand Health Alliance (GHA), Qanoongo and Patwari Association and Lawyers associations strike continued for the fourth consecutive day in Abbottabad

Out-Patient Door (OPD) and operation theaters of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) and operation theaters were still closed owing to the strike and many pre-scheduled operations were also postponed.

The striking employees were demanding to restore the services of Dr. Khayal Afridi and Security Supervisor of Ayub Medical College Abbottabad Fareedon Khan, they have also demanded to immediately remove the chairman board of Governors (BoG) ATH.

Pen down strike of the Qanoongo and Patwari association of district Abbottabad also continued on third day against the suspension of two Patwaris on the bribery charges.

Strike and protest of the legal fraternity of the Hazara division also entered in the third consecutive day in eight districts of the region against the amendments in the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) 1908.

A large number of people from all across Hazara division those are visiting ATH Abbottabad, Revenue office and courts of Abbottabad for their issues are facing worst kind of difficulties, during two months this was the second strike of Patwaris.