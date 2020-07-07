Doctors, lawyers & political leaders condoles with Jamil Soomro

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The renowned health experts, lawyers and political leaders on Tuesday visited Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Sukkur office to express their grief and condolence with APP's regional head, Jamil Ahmed Soomro over the demise of his father Muhammad Nawaz Soomro.

Dr Ghulam ullah Soomro, a renowned health expert along with Nisar Ahmed Soomro, a retired banker and other local leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sufia Baloch, Advocate Rizwana Memon, former divisional director BISP Sukkur Zulifqar Abro, Advocate Syed Sardar Hussain Shah and a number of Press Club members today visited APP Sukkur office and expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of most senior lawyers of Sindh Muhammad Nawaz Soomro.

They offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.