Doctors not politicians, they should be trusted at least: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for information Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that doctors are not politicians and they should be trusted at least

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th November, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for information Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that doctors are not politicians and they should be trusted at least.Talking to media she said that we bowled full toss to chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-IslamFazal-ur-Rehman (JUI-F) and he got out the crease and hit sixes.Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while addressing media persons said that name of ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been put in Exit Control List (ECL) on courts recommendation.

Applications should be submitted in courts in connection with Former president Asif Ali Zardari medical treatment.She further concluded that adding or removing someone's name in ECL is a process.

Government by it self neither adds nor removes the Names from ECL.We have received recommendations from medical Board of Sharif Medical city. The Government doesn't follow the recommendations of a private medical board.Government always pursues laws rather than some one wishes