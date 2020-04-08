UrduPoint.com
Doctors, Nurses And Paramedical Staff Playing A Front Line Role In Fight Against COVID-19: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:03 PM

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood said that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were playing a frontline role in fight against corona virus over which the government and the whole nation was paying tribute to their services

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood said that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were playing a frontline role in fight against corona virus over which the government and the whole nation was paying tribute to their services.

While chairing a consultative meeting with senior doctors here on Wednesday, she said the government had taken all the necessary steps to combat corona virus.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh, ADC Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, University of Sargodha VC Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed, Director Health Services Dr. Rana Muhammad Abdullah, College Principal Humeera Akram, DHQ Teaching hospital Medical Superintendent Ghulam Shabbir Tahir and President of PMA Dr. Sikandar Hayyat Warriach.

The commissioner said that 50-bed Isolation ward was working at TB Hospital, in view of the number of patients a 200-bed field hospital would be set up in RAI medical college on an emergency basis, she said adding that where health department would provide all the medical facilities and 10 to 20 beds Isolation ward have been set up in all the Tehsils hospitals of division.

The commissioner said the government, to controlling the corona virus spread, had taken all the steps including lockdown, quarantine centers, pesticides spray at roads, Bazaar and other public places etc.

DC Abddullah Nair sheikh informed the meeting that 485 Tableeghi person has been admitted in 24 different places of the district in which persons of other province and countries were also included.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed said that the Sargodha University has handed over all the resources and assets and Man power to administration while social distancing awareness among public were also going on.

He said that a team consist of senior doctors of medical college had started telemedicine services during lockdown through which hundreds of patients got medical assistance.

Later on DHQ Teaching Hospital MS Dr. Ghulam Shabbir and Director Health Dr. Rana Abdullah briefed the meeting about the health department's performance and bout the medical facilities provided to corona virus patients.

