UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors, Nurses Boycott OPD In Civil Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:12 PM

Doctors, nurses boycott OPD in Civil Hospital

The Young Doctors, Para Medical Staff and Nursing Association here on Tuesday observed boycott of out patient department (OPD) of Civil Hospital against revocation of coronavirus health risk allowance by Sindh government

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Young Doctors, Para Medical Staff and Nursing Association here on Tuesday observed boycott of out patient department (OPD) of Civil Hospital against revocation of coronavirus health risk allowance by Sindh government.

Young Doctors Association, Para Medical staff and nurses staged a protest demonstration against the decision of discontinuation of health risk allowance and said COVID-19 threat still persists in the country but the provincial government had issued notification for revocation of risk allowance to the health professionals.

Meanwhile, a thousands of patients from within Hyderabad city and other districts had to return to their homes in sheer disappointment due to the boycott.

Related Topics

Sindh Protest Young Hyderabad From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Infantino underlines FIFA’s continued commitment ..

1 hour ago

15 outlaws held: stolen motorbike and narcotics r ..

2 minutes ago

CPSP agrees to establish more training institutes ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrested two robbers

3 minutes ago

Children to play effective role in country's devel ..

3 minutes ago

Ban imposed on excavation from River Sern

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.