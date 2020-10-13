Doctors, nurses boycott OPD in Civil Hospital

The Young Doctors, Para Medical Staff and Nursing Association here on Tuesday observed boycott of out patient department (OPD) of Civil Hospital against revocation of coronavirus health risk allowance by Sindh government

Young Doctors Association, Para Medical staff and nurses staged a protest demonstration against the decision of discontinuation of health risk allowance and said COVID-19 threat still persists in the country but the provincial government had issued notification for revocation of risk allowance to the health professionals.

Meanwhile, a thousands of patients from within Hyderabad city and other districts had to return to their homes in sheer disappointment due to the boycott.