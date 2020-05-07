UrduPoint.com
Doctors, Nurses Get Training On Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:33 PM

The Sindh Health Department on Thursday revealed that the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff had received a training on viral diseases including coronavirus here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Sindh Health Department on Thursday revealed that the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff had received a training on viral diseases including coronavirus here.

The training was provided to the doctors on the directives of the Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho.

The training was conducted by the health department in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO), according to a news release.

The purpose of the training was to equip the health professionals with proper treatment of coronavirus and protection from other viral diseases.

The health professionals were trained on coronavirus intensive care unit and the procedure how to use ventilators'1572 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have so far been provided with the training in Sindh,' said the health department.

The training would help treat the patients of coronavirus in 36 hospitals the province over. It would help the health professionals to protect themselves more than before from coronavirus.

