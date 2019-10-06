UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors Of Liaqatian Batch 92-85 Of LUMHS Arrange Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 04:20 PM

Doctors of Liaqatian Batch 92-85 of LUMHS arrange ceremony

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Doctors of Liaqatian Batch 92-85 of Liaquat Medical College Jamshoro held a ceremony in honour of their classmate, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah at Nawabshah.

The doctors of Liaqatian Bach 92-85 from Nawabshah and other district attended the programme.

Addressing the occasion, Guest of Honour Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that it was great pleasure for him to meet college colleagues and friends.

He also expressed thanks for organizing such a prestigious function.

Commissioner expressed his best wishes for all doctors and colleagues with hope that doctors would play their due role in serving the people and humanity as it is a prestigious profession.

The colleagues of Syed Mohsin Ali Shah presented "PATKA" of Thar, Sindh traditional cap and Lungi while commissioner also gifted Sindhi Cultural Ajrak to all doctors. Doctors attending the function also expressed their views on the occasion. Later they prayed for the departed souls of their batch.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Thar Nawabshah Jamshoro All From Best

Recent Stories

EAD hosts 4th IUCN Species Survival Commission Lea ..

51 minutes ago

ADGM signs agreement with Registrar of Companies N ..

1 hour ago

OpEd: Zayed&#039;s ambition from Earth to space

2 hours ago

UAEJJF embraces online technology to enhance reach ..

3 hours ago

UAE participates as Guest of Honour in Italy&#039; ..

5 hours ago

&#039;ON.DXB&#039; issues content call to regional ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.