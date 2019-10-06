Doctors of Liaqatian Batch 92-85 of LUMHS arrange ceremony

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Doctors of Liaqatian Batch 92-85 of Liaquat Medical College Jamshoro held a ceremony in honour of their classmate, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah at Nawabshah.

The doctors of Liaqatian Bach 92-85 from Nawabshah and other district attended the programme.

Addressing the occasion, Guest of Honour Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that it was great pleasure for him to meet college colleagues and friends.

He also expressed thanks for organizing such a prestigious function.

Commissioner expressed his best wishes for all doctors and colleagues with hope that doctors would play their due role in serving the people and humanity as it is a prestigious profession.

The colleagues of Syed Mohsin Ali Shah presented "PATKA" of Thar, Sindh traditional cap and Lungi while commissioner also gifted Sindhi Cultural Ajrak to all doctors. Doctors attending the function also expressed their views on the occasion. Later they prayed for the departed souls of their batch.