Doctors, officials urge to play role to create awareness against HIV

(@FahadShabbir)

Five awareness sessions were organized across the country with the support of UNDP and UNAIDS while the fifth and last consultative session in this regard was held on Tuesday in Quetta Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Five awareness sessions were organized across the country with the support of UNDP and UNAIDS while the fifth and last consultative session in this regard was held on Tuesday in Quetta Balochistan.

The main objective of the ongoing nationwide consultative session is to finalize a strategy for law enforcement agencies to effectively respond to the growing challenge of discrimination.

Balochistan Police, Quetta Traffic Police, CTD, ANF, National Highways and Motorway Police, FIA and other civil societies and NGOs participated in the ongoing consultative session in Quetta.

Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam hosted the session with his professional expertise and gave a thorough overview of the current situation in Pakistan.

He said that individual and collective efforts were needed to end the increasing trend of HIV in society.

He said that we should not be afraid of HIV but we have to take such steps to remedy it so that no one gets hurt saying that AIDS was spread not only by one reason but by several reasons in which HIV-positive people have no fault, but by neglecting their duties in the society, such a person was affected which not only needs to be understood but also need to adopt a strategy for behaviour changes in the society, a plan of action must be set to bring about changes.

Additional Inspector General of Police Admin Jawad Ahmed Dogar was the chief guest of the opening session, he thanked all the participants of the session.

He said that we all have to play a role individually and collectively to spread awareness, there were some diseases that we feel reluctant to talk about.

Today, the topic is also one of those diseases, but the happy thing is that thanks to UNDP and UNAIDS, not only there was an opportunity to talk about this topic, it is not considered a stigma but a disease throughout the country. Through an awareness campaign, we have an opportunity to differentiate between HIV stigma and discrimination. Through this session we have to motivate ourselves to understand this disease and take concrete steps to prevent and for safety, he said.

Additional Inspector General of Police CTC, Kashif Alam said that UNDP has provided useful information about HIV.

He appreciated the efforts to prevent its spread and create awareness among law enforcement agencies.

Dr. K. D. Usmani presented a comprehensive presentation regarding HIV. He explored the contours of the issue and highlighted the significant progress made in combating the spread of HIV and further explained defensive measures.

On behalf of UNDP Balochistan, Ms. Batul informed us about the efforts being made regarding HIV. She said that in Balochistan Medical College, Quetta, not only the facility of free HIV tests has been provided, but also the services of experts for counselling are being taken free of charge.

DIG Quetta Ghulam Azfar Mehsar while expressing his gratitude for holding the session in Quetta reiterated that a circular would be issued to Quetta police officers and jawans to take advantage of the useful information gained from today's useful session.

He also expressed his desire to organize such useful sessions at the Police Training College Quetta in the coming days.

Mr. Shahzada Zulfikar, a senior journalist, said that people who collect remains from hospitals are also a major cause of HIV spread.

We have to draw attention to this and take positive steps so that such wastages are properly disposed of and not thrown in the garbage bins, he noted.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, Chairperson of Women Parliamentarian Forum Balochistan said that there was a very strange concept in this regard in our society.

People infected with HIV do not come forward because of general behaviour. Here this awareness campaign along with their psychological counselling can solve many problems, she described.

She further added we need to first educate ourselves and change our behaviour. civil society, law enforcement agencies and parliamentarians need to work together. When we work together, we will be able to create a good society, she maintained.