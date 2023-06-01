UrduPoint.com

Doctors, Para Medical Staff Observe OPD Token Strike For Health Risk Allowance

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The doctors and para medical staff observed a token strike in the outpatients department of public hospitals for the restoration of health risk allowance of the health department employees.

This was stated by Joint Action Committee office bearers Dr Mir Manzoor,Kashif Shar, Sharif Palari, Abdul Ghaffar Rind and others while addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

They warned if their demand was not met, they would hold a sit in Karachi.

They said the health authorities had promised to restore health allowance but no action had so far been taken in that regard.

They urged the authorities to restore health risk allowance by allocating funds in the annual budget.

