Doctors, Paramedical Staff In Hazara Become Victim Of COVID-19

Fri 01st May 2020 | 09:53 PM

Doctors, paramedical staff in Hazara become victim of COVID-19

Doctors and paramedical staff of Hazara division became victims of COVID-19 while a Pharmacy technician of Type D Hospital Havelian has lost his life due to the virus

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Doctors and paramedical staff of Hazara division became victims of COVID-19 while a Pharmacy technician of Type D Hospital Havelian has lost his life due to the virus.

According to the details, up till now four doctors and two paramedical staff of Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad have become the victim of coronavirus while a dental technician of Tehsil headquarters hospital Khanpur also tested COVID-19 positive and shifted to quarantine.

Gul Waseem a pharmacy technician of D-type lost his life in isolation. The pharmacy technician, some 25 days back, analyzed a COVID-19 patient of Mohallah Gul Khitab Havelian, and a week ago he was admitted to the hospital on temperature and flue like symptoms where Gul Waseem could not survive and lost his life in isolation.

The funeral prayer of Gul Waseem was offered in his native village following the protocols of COVID-19 and buried under strict security.

In Khanpur, another dental technician Waqar was tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined in the hospital, the DHO Haripur has directed other staff to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocol during the time spent in hospital for duty.

A couple of days ago Medical Director ATH during a press conference has confirmed that three doctors and two paramedical staff were tested positive for coronavirus and later another doctor has become a victim of the COVID-19.

