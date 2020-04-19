UrduPoint.com
Doctors, Paramedical Staff Playing Imperative Role In Fighting Corona Pandemic: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 06:10 PM

Doctors, paramedical staff playing imperative role in fighting Corona pandemic: Governor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that doctors, paramedical staff are playing an imperative role in fighting against coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Addressing media at Governor Annexy while distributing protective kits here on Sunday, he paid rich tribute to doctors and paramedical staff who were looking after corona-infected patients and said the nation would never forget the services rendered by them.

He made it clear that the safety of doctors, paramedical and other hospital staff was the top most priority of the government. These people were here to help save the patients of the COVID-19 without caring for their own lives.

"We salute them", he added.

He also appreciated the role of Rescue 1122 as it was also on the frontline.

The governor said the government was utilizing all possible resources to tackle coronavirus pandemic and getting reasonable results.

He informed that 500,000 ration bags would be distributed among the deserving persons before Ramazan ul Mubarak.

Chaudhary Sarwar also hailed the philanthropists, who always played a key role during every critical situation in the country. Due to their contributions there was no shortage of protective kits, masks, and other medical equipment used to control this pandemic, he added.

