Doctors, paramedical staff remain alert during Muharram: CEO Health Authority

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Sargodha Dr Mushtaq Bashir Akif said that the duties of doctors, paramedics and lady health supervisors to provide medical cover to all majalis and mourning processions during Muharram-ul-Haram days have been assigned across the district.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he said that all hospitals across the city have been ordered to be ready for any kind of emergency.

Dr Mushtaq said that beds have been reserved in government and private hospitals, which will remain reserved during the Ashura days, similarly, blood banks have also been directed to keep extra blood bags.

He said that a control room has also been made in the district health office, which would remain functional for 24 hours.