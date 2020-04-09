Doctors, paramedical staff should implement PPE kits guidelines to ensure safety from COVID-19: Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Thursday directed the doctors and paramedical staff to implement guidelines on the use of masks and personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to ensure safety from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Thursday directed the doctors and paramedical staff to implement guidelines on the use of masks and personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to ensure safety from COVID-19.

In a televised daily briefing on COVID-19, he said the Federal government had prepared and issued those detailed guidelines with the support of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and National Institute of Health (NIH).

The special assistant said the government was making all out efforts to send these guidelines to all doctors, paramedical health workers and others who were connected with coronavirus patients.

He said those guidelines had been issued for awareness and implementation for the use of protective equipment at designated places and suitable time by health professionals and health workers.

He said those guidelines were being displayed as charts in all hospitals and laboratories. He added that six basic things were part of the protective kits including medical mask or N95 mask, gloves, body gown, eye protection equipment, tyvek suit and shoes covers.

He said 572 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) patients had been fully recovered so far across the country with addition of 105 patients during last 24 hours including two from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one from Punjab and two from Sindh.

He said a large number of patients were in recovery stage. He said 63 deaths had been reported from the disease with five deaths during last 24 hours.

He said the coronavirus caseload in Pakistan had reached to 4,322 with 248 new cases reported during the last 24 hours.

He said during the last 24 hours, 50 new cases were reported from Sindh, 141 from Punjab, 31 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six from Balochistan, 10 from Islamabad Capital Territory, one in Gilgit Baltistan and nine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the total 44,869 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 2,737.

He said 34 deaths had been reported from Punjab, 18 from Sindh, 16 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three from Gilgit Baltistan, and two from Balochistan.

He added that 269 patients had been recovered in Sindh, 70 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 75 in Balochistan, 15 in Gilgit Baltistan, 34 in Punjab and three in Islamabad Capital Territory.

He said the global death ratio from COVID-19 was 5.82 percent while in Pakistan the ratio was only 1.46 percent. He said 73 percent victims were already suffering from other diseases and the 85 percent of them were above 50 year age.