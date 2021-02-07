Doctors, paramedical staff vaccinated against corona

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Doctors and paramedical staff were vaccinated against coronavirus at Allied Hospital Faisalabad on Sunday.

Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhary injected vaccine to the doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital while Medical Superintendent Dr Arshad Cheema, Deputy Medical Superintendent Admin Dr Mian Faheem Yousuf and others were also present.