Doctors, Paramedical Staff Vaccinated Against Corona

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Doctors, paramedical staff vaccinated against corona

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Doctors and paramedical staff were vaccinated against coronavirus at Allied Hospital Faisalabad on Sunday.

Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhary injected vaccine to the doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital while Medical Superintendent Dr Arshad Cheema, Deputy Medical Superintendent Admin Dr Mian Faheem Yousuf and others were also present.

