UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors, Paramedical Staff Vaccinated Against Corona

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Doctors, paramedical staff vaccinated against corona

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Doctors and paramedical staff were vaccinated against coronavirus at Teaching Hospital Sahiwal on Monday. The first vaccine was administered to Dr Omar Ajmal, head of Anesthesia Department.

Prof Dr Zahid Kamal Siddiqui, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Abdul Waheed, Dr Nisar Ahmed, deputy medical superintendent (DMS) Dr Sadia, Focal Person Corona ward Dr Shahid Pervez Dr Khalil Ahmed and Dr Najam-Al –Saqib were also present.

Principal Prof Dr Zahid Kamal Saddiqui said that the Teaching Hospital had received 727 vaccines in the first phase, which were being administered to the doctors and paramedical staff involved in the treatment and care of coronavirus patients.

He said that the selection of eligible persons for vaccination had been done through registration for which the services of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) helped them a lot. He added that no side-effects of the vaccine had been reported so far.

Related Topics

National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Sahiwal Coronavirus

Recent Stories

290 ,000 visitors to Dubai Safari Park during 3 mo ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Health withdraws pharmaceutical produc ..

31 minutes ago

Smart Dubai hosts roundtable for Cashless Dubai Wo ..

31 minutes ago

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.