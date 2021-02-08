Doctors, paramedical staff vaccinated against corona

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Doctors and paramedical staff were vaccinated against coronavirus at Teaching Hospital Sahiwal on Monday. The first vaccine was administered to Dr Omar Ajmal, head of Anesthesia Department.

Prof Dr Zahid Kamal Siddiqui, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Abdul Waheed, Dr Nisar Ahmed, deputy medical superintendent (DMS) Dr Sadia, Focal Person Corona ward Dr Shahid Pervez Dr Khalil Ahmed and Dr Najam-Al –Saqib were also present.

Principal Prof Dr Zahid Kamal Saddiqui said that the Teaching Hospital had received 727 vaccines in the first phase, which were being administered to the doctors and paramedical staff involved in the treatment and care of coronavirus patients.

He said that the selection of eligible persons for vaccination had been done through registration for which the services of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) helped them a lot. He added that no side-effects of the vaccine had been reported so far.