Doctors, paramedics 'backbone of the healthcare system': Dr. Faisal

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr Faisal Khanzada termed doctors and paramedical staff as the backbone of the healthcare system and said during the outbreak of Covid-19 they worked without caring for life.

He expressed these views while speaking at the lunch organised in honor of the promoted doctors and paramedics staff.

He said that better health facilities can be provided to the people only with the cooperation of paramedic staff and doctors in the health department. The DHO admired the KP government for increasing the scale of paramedical staff and said that the paramedics union made this effort possible.

Former President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Paramedical Association Syed Ruidad Shah, Provincial President of the Paramedical Association Sharaftullah Yousafzai, General Secretary Luqman Yousafzai, Sirajuddin Barki, Shams Ultaj, District Health Officer Mansehra Dr. Mushtaq Tanoli, Dr Shagufuta Altaf, Abdul Qayyum Khawaja, former DHO Dr Minhajul Haque also highlighted the efforts of the union for this landmark achievement for both doctors and paramedical staff.

At the end of the ceremony, commemorative shields were presented to the newly promoted doctors and paramedic staff by the Paramedics Association.