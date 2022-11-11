Doctors, paramedics boycott work, except emergency wards in govt hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :On the call of Grand Health Alliance, the doctors, paramedics and nurses boycotted work, except the emergency wards, in all the government hospitals here on Friday.

According to details, scores of patients visiting the Outdoor Patient Department (OPD), surgical and other wards in the government hospitals returned without availing the health services.

The health practitioners also staged demonstrations outside the offices of the medical superintendents as well as the District Health Office.

The protesting doctors, paramedics and nurses warned that they would continue the boycott until their demands about different allowances and professional work-related issues.