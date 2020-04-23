Doctors, paramedics, rescuers are heroes, says Siraj-ul-Haq

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Ameer Jamat Islami Siraj-ul-Haq on Thursday called doctors, paramedics and rescuers as 'heroes' for they rendered great sacrifices by putting lives at risk to combat coronavirus threat emerged out any part of the country.

While talking to media here Thursday, Jamat Ameer said he paid visit to review aid activities being carried out through the platform of Jamat Islami. I want to deliver message to people that they wouldn't leave them alone in such critical juncture of time, he maintained.

Sirjul Haq lamented that the entire humanity, country and particularly South Punjab was hit by recent wave of corona pandemic. However, he said, he wanted to offer deep gratitude to natives of the city for helping out deserving people to fulfill their basic needs of bread and butter sharply.

He said he had reviewed relief package being distributed by its branch namely Al-Khidmat Foundation. He said over one lac Jamat Islami workers were busy serving people living Karachi to Chitral to battle COVID-19 disease effectively.

He appreciated people of the city for extending good help to Al-Khidmat Center to meet the situation.

He said he came here to felicitate Nishtar's doctors who contracted coronavirus while treating patients being brought to admit in the hospital. He said he reached directly from Peshawar to Nishtar hospital just for paying tribute to their sacrifices. Doctors and media persons are our heroes and tigers, he remarked.

He said they had prepared arrangement to deliver food at Sehri and Ifar times to homes of needy people. He assured that serving spirit of their serving body (Al-Khidmat Foundation) wouldn't diminish any level in upcoming month of Ramzan.

He expressed sorrow that some people were keeping on lauding Chinese government but didn't learn anything from it. He said this wasn't time for politicking but taking the situation seriously emerging from corona pandemic.