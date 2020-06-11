UrduPoint.com
Doctors, Paramedics Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The doctors and paramedics staff here on Wednesday were tested positive with the coronavirus

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The doctors and paramedics staff here on Wednesday were tested positive with the coronavirus.

Four doctors from Mufti Mehmood Hospital including DHO Dera and DHQ Teaching Hospital Trauma Center were tested positive with 10 other paramedics' staff and the officials of the district administration instructed citizens to take precautionary measures.

According to details, the coronavirus is also rampant in Dera Ismail Khan, along with the general public, health department officials and doctors fighting on the front line against the pandemic were also tested positive with the virus.

Dr. Arif Mehmood, District Head, District Health Officer, Dera Health Department, after conducting corona test of other officials of the department, also took his own coronavirus test as a precautionary measure, tested positive and has been quarantined at home.

It is to be noted that a few days back, corona tests of 10 paramedical staff including doctors of District Headquarters Teaching Hospital Trauma Center came positive while corona tests of four doctors of Mufti Mahmood Memorial Teaching Hospital also came positive. New corona patients are emerging, an officials of the District Headquarters Hospital Dera confirmed.

In view of the growing number of cases of coronavirus in Dera Ismail Khan, the district administration has decided to strictly implement the precautionary measures and ensure use of masks, gloves and avoid unnecessary visit to the bazaars and other gathering areas.

